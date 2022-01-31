Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: President Kovind Addresses Joint Sitting

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin today with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: President Kovind Addresses Joint Sitting
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the media ahead of the Budget session this morning, said Parliament sessions and debates get affected due to elections from time to time. He said he hopes that all political parties will debate with an open mind to take India forward on path of development.

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget for the year 2022-23.

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on April 8 where the first part of the session will extend up to February 11, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Here are LIVE Updates on Day 1 of Budget Session:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Jan 31, 2022 11:04 (IST)
President Kovind pays tribute to freedom fighters
Jan 31, 2022 11:03 (IST)
My government believes that remembering the past and taking lessons from it is important for the country's future: President Ram Nath Kovind
Jan 31, 2022 11:01 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind starts his address to joint sitting of parliament
Jan 31, 2022 10:59 (IST)
Hope for a good discussion by all parties, says Prime Minister Modi
Jan 31, 2022 10:55 (IST)
Elections Keep Happening, But Budget Session Very Important: PM
"I request all MPs, elections keep happening, but Budget Session is very important, we need to make it fruitful: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
.