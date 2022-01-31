Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: President Kovind Addresses Joint Sitting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the media ahead of the Budget session this morning, said Parliament sessions and debates get affected due to elections from time to time. He said he hopes that all political parties will debate with an open mind to take India forward on path of development.

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget for the year 2022-23.

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on April 8 where the first part of the session will extend up to February 11, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Here are LIVE Updates on Day 1 of Budget Session:

Jan 31, 2022 11:04 (IST) President Kovind pays tribute to freedom fighters

Jan 31, 2022 11:03 (IST) My government believes that remembering the past and taking lessons from it is important for the country's future: President Ram Nath Kovind

Jan 31, 2022 11:01 (IST) President Ram Nath Kovind starts his address to joint sitting of parliament

Jan 31, 2022 10:59 (IST) Hope for a good discussion by all parties, says Prime Minister Modi