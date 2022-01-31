PM Says "Elections Keep Happening, But Budget Session Is Important"

Budget session: PM Modi said discussions during the sessions should be driven by good intentions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said discussions in the Budget session of parliament should not be overtaken by the state elections ahead. The opposition has already made it clear that it will raise the report that claims the government bought Pegasus spyware as part of a defence deal with Israel.

"I request all MPs, elections keep happening, but the Budget Session is very important. The more fruitful we make this session, the better is the rest of the year for the country to touch economic heights," the Prime Minister said in his traditional pre-session comments.

"Due to elections, the discussions in parliament are impacted. But elections have their own place, they will continue. An open discussion is needed in parliament. The budget sets the tone for the whole year, so it is important," he said.

Discussions during the sessions should be driven by good intentions, the PM said.

"In this session too, discussions, issues of discussions and open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with an open mind and help take the country on the path to development swiftly," the Prime Minister said.

The BJP-led government is set to face attacks from several opposition parties over new allegations linked to the controversial Israeli spyware Pegasus.

A report in the New York Times claims that the spyware by the Israeli firm NSO, and a missile system, were the "centrepieces" of a roughly $ 2 billion dollar deal between India and Israel.

Allegations that the spyware was used to target journalists, officers, politicians, activists and judges had triggered chaos earlier in parliament and protests by the opposition had washed out the monsoon session.

The political crossfire is expected to be even more intense as the latest revelations come just before high-stakes elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.