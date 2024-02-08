Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: PM Modi Bids Farewell To Retiring MPs In Rajya Sabha

Budget Session Updates

Houses of Parliament-- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha-- resumed today at 11 am to take up the legislative business on its agenda for the day.

The Rajya Sabha, which witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 90-minute reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, will continue the discussion on the Union Interim Budget 2024-25, and the Interim Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today.=

The session, which started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31, has been extended by a day till February 10. It was earlier to be concluded on February 9.

Here are the live updates on the Parliament's Budget Session: