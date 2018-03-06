Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Multiple Protests Disrupt Lok, Rajya Sabha

Protests By Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Disrupts Rajya Sabha



The TDP and a Congress member demanded implementation of a special package for Andhra Pradesh to make up for the loss after a separate Telangana was carved out. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked members not to shout slogans and display banners. "This is not the way. This is Parliament. This is not a bazaar," he said, remarks which went unheeded. He asked members to withdraw from the well and stop displaying placards. "You are insulting yourself. You are making Parliament a laughing stock in front of the people of the country," he said. When protests continued, Mr Naidu said he cannot allow this to go on and adjourned proceedings till 11.30 hours. But before doing so, he asked leaders of political parties to meet him in his chamber to help resolve the impasse.