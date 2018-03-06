Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Multiple Protests Disrupt Lok, Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Parliament resumed yesterday for the second half of the budget session after a month-long recess. Day one was lost after multiple protests by the opposition and BJP ally Telugu Desam Party. While the opposition led by Congress shouted slogans and disrupted the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the Nirav Modi-PNB fraud, the Telugu Desam Party or TDP protested both inside and outside parliament demanding a 'special status' for Andhra Pradesh. On day two, today, the Lok Sabha will debate cases of fraud and scams in the banking sector under Rule 193 which does not entail voting at the end of the discussion. The Congress has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament on steps being taken by him to bring back the accused in bank frauds, and alleged that the people's hard-earned money has been "looted" and sent offshore under a government which had promised to bring back the black money stashed abroad. Targeting PM Modi yesterday, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and deputy leader Anand Sharma said the prime minister should "speak up" on the bank frauds.
Here are the latest updates from day 2 of the budget session of Parliament:
More Photos Of The Congress Protest Outside Parliament Today
More #Visuals from Parliament in #Delhi where Congress MPs in presence of party president Rahul Gandhi held protest over #PNBScampic.twitter.com/8IUuVh6Uyn- ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018
Congress Lawmakers Led By Party Chief Rahul Gandhi Protest Outside Parliament Over Banking Frauds
Delhi: Congress MPs staged protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over #PNBScam; party president Rahul Gandhi also present pic.twitter.com/FKhzx2Hlqc- ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018
Protest By TDP Lawmakers Near Mahatma Gandhi Statue In Parliament
Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs stage protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament demanding Special Category Status for #AndhraPradeshpic.twitter.com/9cmjCyLNYr- ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after repeated protests by TDP, opposition Congress
Protests By Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Disrupts Rajya Sabha
The TDP and a Congress member demanded implementation of a special package for Andhra Pradesh to make up for the loss after a separate Telangana was carved out. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked members not to shout slogans and display banners. "This is not the way. This is Parliament. This is not a bazaar," he said, remarks which went unheeded. He asked members to withdraw from the well and stop displaying placards. "You are insulting yourself. You are making Parliament a laughing stock in front of the people of the country," he said. When protests continued, Mr Naidu said he cannot allow this to go on and adjourned proceedings till 11.30 hours. But before doing so, he asked leaders of political parties to meet him in his chamber to help resolve the impasse.
Rajya Sabha Adjourned After Disruptions Over PNB Fraud
Opposition parties stalled proceedings in the Rajya Sabha for the second day today, forcing an adjournment till 11.30 hours over the PNB banking fraud, special package for Andhra Pradesh and constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board. As soon as the listed papers were laid on the table, Trinamool Congress (TMC) members, legislators from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh rushed into the well of the House shouting slogans. While TMC members raised slogans demanding that the alleged mastermind of the banking fraud Nirav Modi be brought back to the country, the AIADMK and DMK carried placards demanding constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for division of Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Why TDP, AIADMK And TRS Are Protesting In Parliament
Wearing robes representing their party colours, members from AIADMK, TRS, TDP and the Shiv Sena were seen in the Well holding placards. Several BJP members were seen wearing robes from northeastern states. Congress members were also seen raising slogans which could not be heard due to excessive noise. While the AIADMK was demanding creation of the Cauvery river board to settle the water sharing issue, the TRS was demanding a hike in Telangana's quota. The TDP was demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.
Why BJP Ally Shiv Sena Protested In Lok Sabha Today
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for an hour this morning amid vociferous protests by various parties, including NDA ally Shiv Sena over a variety of issues including special status for Andhra Pradesh. As soon as the House met for the day, members of various opposition parties rushed to the Well holding placards and shouting slogans. Shiv Sena members were also seen holding placards demanding 'classical language' status for Marathi. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, but amid protests and slogans, she adjourned the proceedings till noon.
Rajya Sabha Was Adjourned Till 11:30 am
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11:30 hrs following opposition uproar over PNB fraud as well as demands for special package for Andhra Pradesh and constitution of Cauvery Water Management Board.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon following protests by various parties including Shiv Sena over a variety of issues: news agency PTI
The Congress party yesterday, after giving notices for suspension of all business in Parliament to discuss the bank fraud cases, asked why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on the issue of jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Demanding an answer from him, the party also sought an assurance from the Prime Minister that people's money will be recovered, and Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi will be brought back and punished under as per the law of land.
Opposition Congress today protested outside Parliament over the banking frauds and demanded an explanation by the prime minister in parliament.
Targeting PM Modi yesterday, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and deputy leader Anand Sharma said the prime minister should "speak up" on the bank frauds.
On day two, today, the Lok Sabha will debate cases of fraud and scams in the banking sector under Rule 193 which does not entail voting at the end of the discussion. The Congress has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament on steps being taken by him to bring back the accused in bank frauds, and alleged that the people's hard-earned money has been "looted" and sent offshore under a government which had promised to bring back the black money stashed abroad.
