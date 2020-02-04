Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: No Plans For Now To Conduct Nationwide NRC, Says Union Minister In Parliament

Opposition leaders again create ruckus over CAA. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other Union Cabinet Ministers were present at the party meet this morning at the parliament ahead of the day-4 of the Budget session.

Budget session kicked off on a stormy note on Monday as the ruling BJP's MP Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Varma addressed parliament amid sloganeering by opposition leaders.

Opposition parties also shouted slogans against citizenship law and the idea of nationwide citizens' list. Uproar is likely to continue today.

BJP MP RK Sinha on Tuesday gave Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over ''anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)''.

During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

Feb 04, 2020 12:46 (IST) Budget Session, Parliament: Minister Dispels Fears Over NRC

There are no plans for now to conduct a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, the government said in parliament today. "Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level," Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, said in a written reply. With the clarification, the home ministry hopes to defuse anger and protests over the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for the past two months.

Feb 04, 2020 12:43 (IST) Budget Session, Parliament: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Demands Speedy Execution Of Nirbhaya Convicts

The hanging of four Nirbhaya convicts has been delayed twice since the court ruled on the execution. Today, AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded speedy execution. "I request for intervention of the President and Supreme Court for speedy execution of death sentence awarded to the convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape case," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Feb 04, 2020 12:41 (IST) Uproar In Rajya Sabha Over CAA

Feb 04, 2020 12:40 (IST) Budget Session: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary On Mahatma Gandhi Remark

Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary today hit out at the ruling BJP over its MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi.

The former Union Minister from Karnataka had made several derogatory comments on Gandhi's role at a public meeting on the weekend and commented that his "blood boiled" that "such people came to be called Mahatma". He had described the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi as "staged drama".

Today, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said: "They (BJP leaders) insult those who worship Ram". Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary today hit out at the ruling BJP over its MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi.