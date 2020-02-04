Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: No Plans For Now To Conduct Nationwide NRC, Says Union Minister In Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other Union Cabinet Ministers were present at the party meet this morning at the parliament ahead of the day-4 of the Budget session.
Budget session kicked off on a stormy note on Monday as the ruling BJP's MP Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Varma addressed parliament amid sloganeering by opposition leaders.
Opposition parties also shouted slogans against citizenship law and the idea of nationwide citizens' list. Uproar is likely to continue today.
BJP MP RK Sinha on Tuesday gave Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over ''anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)''.
During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.
Here are the live updates of Parliament Budget Session
There are no plans for now to conduct a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, the government said in parliament today. "Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level," Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, said in a written reply. With the clarification, the home ministry hopes to defuse anger and protests over the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for the past two months. Read here.
The hanging of four Nirbhaya convicts has been delayed twice since the court ruled on the execution. Today, AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded speedy execution. "I request for intervention of the President and Supreme Court for speedy execution of death sentence awarded to the convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape case," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Opposition MPs raise slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/LxBFd7QVMd- ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020
Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary today hit out at the ruling BJP over its MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi.