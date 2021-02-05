Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Parliament Convenes Day After Uproar In Both Houses Over Farm Laws

Parliament Convenes Day After Uproar In Both Houses Over Farm Laws

The Parliament convened today a day after Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the third consecutive day on Thursday due to protests by opposition members over the three new farms laws. However, amid repeated adjournments the government managed to introduce a bill and the House took up the Zero Hour where various members raised issues related to their states and constituencies.

During the Question Hour, which takes place soon after the House convenes, Union minister Nitin Gadkari replied to a few questions related to the ministry of roads and highways.

But as opposition members continued with their protest by trooping into the Well of the House, the proceedings were adjourned.

