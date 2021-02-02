Parliament Budget Session 2021 Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 10.30 AM Amid Protest Over New Farm Laws

The opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the ''Suspension of Business Notice'' to discuss on ongoing protest over the contentious farm laws. Mr Naidu said that the discussion on farmers' protest will start tomorrow not today.
"The President has referred to farmers' agitation in his address. I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind we have agreed to have a discussion on President's address tomorrow," said RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.
The Parliament has convened today a day after the Union budget 2021 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Finance Minister announced the budget, aimed at reviving an economy badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday. Ms Sitharaman, in her third budget, unveiled a spending plan focused on healthcare and infrastructure.
The Opposition is likely to question the government on the budget during the Parliament session today. The opposition has described it as a "let down like never before" that was meant to "deceive" people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that villages and farmers are at the heart of the Union Budget and that it has put a lot of emphasis on strengthening the farming sector and increasing farmers' income while making an allocation to further empower agriculture mandis.
Here are the live updates on Parliament Budget Session:
The opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the ''Suspension of Business Notice'' to discuss on ongoing protest over the contentious farm laws.
Mr Naidu, the Rajya Sabha Chairman, said that the discussion on farmers'' protest will start tomorrow not today.
"The President has referred to farmers' agitation in his address. I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind we have agreed to have a discussion on President's address tomorrow," said RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.
CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and discuss farmers' issues
RJD MP Manoj Jha has given notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States for today over farmers' protest.
Proceedings of Rajya Sabha begin. #BudgetSession2021pic.twitter.com/eSWG9u18f4- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021