Parliament Budget Session 2021 Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 10.30 AM Amid Protest Over New Farm Laws

The opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the ''Suspension of Business Notice'' to discuss on ongoing protest over the contentious farm laws. Mr Naidu said that the discussion on farmers' protest will start tomorrow not today.

"The President has referred to farmers' agitation in his address. I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind we have agreed to have a discussion on President's address tomorrow," said RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Parliament has convened today a day after the Union budget 2021 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Finance Minister announced the budget, aimed at reviving an economy badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday. Ms Sitharaman, in her third budget, unveiled a spending plan focused on healthcare and infrastructure.

The Opposition is likely to question the government on the budget during the Parliament session today. The opposition has described it as a "let down like never before" that was meant to "deceive" people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that villages and farmers are at the heart of the Union Budget and that it has put a lot of emphasis on strengthening the farming sector and increasing farmers' income while making an allocation to further empower agriculture mandis.

Here are the live updates on Parliament Budget Session:

Feb 02, 2021 10:13 (IST) Opposition stages walkout after Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects suspension notice over farm laws

Feb 02, 2021 10:04 (IST) Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10:30 am amid protest by opposition members on new farm laws

Feb 02, 2021 09:22 (IST) CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has given suspension of business notice over farmers' protest

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and discuss farmers' issues