'Why Can't Sex Stay In Bedrooms': Kangana Ranaut On Olympics Opening Act

Kangana Ranaut called it the "blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper",

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted sharply to the drag queen-themed apparent parody of "The Last Supper," a mural painting by Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci of Jesus and his apostles, performed during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The Paris Olympics, which kick-started in the French capital with a nearly four-hour opening ceremony on Friday, has faced criticism on social media for the drag act featuring 18 performers, including three well-known Drag Race France queens.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the actor-turned-politician slammed the act as a "hyper-s*xualised" and "blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper", which is one of the most famous artworks in the world depicting Jesus's last meal with his apostles in Jerusalem before his crucifixion.

"The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a *child* in their hyper-s*xualized, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance. They also showed a naked man painted blue as Jesus and mocked Christianity. Leftists totally hijacked the Olympics 2024. Shame," she wrote in a series of posts on her Instagram stories.

At the Olympics opening, everything was about "being homosexual", the Mandi MP said.

"I am not against homosexuality but this is beyond me how Olympics is related to any sexuality? Why games, sports participation of all nations to claim human excellence being taken over by sex? Why can't sex stay in our bedrooms?? Why it has to be a national identity?.. This is bizzare," Ms Ranaut added.

"The Last Supper" Act At Paris Olympics

The controversy over the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games broke out over a segment entitled "Festivity".

The act began with a group sitting at a table, including several drag queens, reminiscent of the Last Supper, the final meal Jesus is said to have taken with his apostles before his crucifixion.

It was set to music by lesbian activist DJ Barbara Butch who sat at the centre with a silver headdress that resembled a halo.

The artistic rendition caused an uproar on social media.

Billionaire Elon Musk was among those who strongly criticised the performance, calling it "extremely disrespectful to Christians".