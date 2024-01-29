Pariksha Pe Charcha LIVE: PM Modi Talks To Students Ahead Of Exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with 'exam warriors' at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' today. Before the event, prime minister shared his excitement for the programme. PM Modi holds the interaction with students every year before the Board exams. In addition to discussing exam stress relief, he also offered insights and useful advice from past programmes.

Here are the LIVE updates on PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jan 29, 2024 11:47 (IST) PM Modi On How Students-Teachers Should Interact

"The relationship between students and teachers should be built from the first day, so that the day of the exam is not stressful," the prime minister said.

Jan 29, 2024 11:41 (IST) "Parents Often Use Child's Report Card As Their Visiting Card": PM Modi

"Parents use their children's report cards as visitng cards for themselves": PM Modi on parental pressure on students

Jan 29, 2024 11:37 (IST) "Draw inspiration from your peers' success": PM Modi tells students

"Focus on doing your best, don't compete with your peers. Use of your peers' success as a source of inspiration," the prime minister told students.

Jan 29, 2024 11:35 (IST) "Pariksha Pe Charcha is my exam": PM Modi



#ParikshaPeCharcha | "This programme is like an exam for me too": PM Modi pic.twitter.com/97TW5LhBi7 - NDTV (@ndtv) January 29, 2024

Jan 29, 2024 11:34 (IST) "Competition between students should be healthy": PM Modi

"Life without competition is a life without desire. But the competition should be healthy," PM Modi said

Jan 29, 2024 11:26 (IST) "Students More Innovative Than Ever": PM Modi

"Students have become more innovative than ever; This programme is like an exam for me too," PM Modi at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha

"Students have become more innovative than ever; This programme is like an exam for me too," PM Modi at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha