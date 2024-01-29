Pariksha Pe Charcha LIVE: PM Modi Talks To Students Ahead Of Exams

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with 'exam warriors' at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' today. Before the event, prime minister shared his excitement for the programme. PM Modi holds the interaction with students every year before the Board exams. In addition to discussing exam stress relief, he also offered insights and useful advice from past programmes.
Here are the LIVE updates on PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha:
PM Modi On How Students-Teachers Should Interact
"The relationship between students and teachers should be built from the first day, so that the day of the exam is not stressful," the prime minister said.
"Parents Often Use Child's Report Card As Their Visiting Card": PM Modi
"Parents use their children's report cards as visitng cards for themselves": PM Modi on parental pressure on students
"Draw inspiration from your peers' success": PM Modi tells students
"Focus on doing your best, don't compete with your peers. Use of your peers' success as a source of inspiration," the prime minister told students.
"Pariksha Pe Charcha is my exam": PM Modi
"Competition between students should be healthy": PM Modi
"Life without competition is a life without desire. But the competition should be healthy," PM Modi said
"Students More Innovative Than Ever": PM Modi
"Students have become more innovative than ever; This programme is like an exam for me too," PM Modi at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha
WATCH: PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha With Students