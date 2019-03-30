Paramilitary Personnel Shoots Self In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla: Cops

Police said a case has been filed in the matter. (FILE PHOTO)

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer shot himself with his service rifle on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

The officer was identified as Sub-Inspector Chander Mani. The incident took place inside a camp in Tangmarg area.

"An FIR has been registered into the incident," the police added.

