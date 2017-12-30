Paralysed For 10 Years, Principal Runs School From Her Bed, Virtually

For the last 10 years, 64-year-old Uma Sharma has been on a hospital bed. Her entire body, except her hands and face, has been paralysed for a decade. But her physical limitations have not barred the school principal from missing even a single academic day at school. She is present every day, virtually.From her hospital bed, she uses a tablet through which she monitors classes, staff room and even the playground, every day. Thanks to Internet and technology, she also takes virtual classes, reports news agency ANI.Teachers and students at the National Public School in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur say their principal has been an inspiration."We never felt as if she was not in school, because her virtual presence is more than anybody else's physical presence," said school administrator Surendra Chauhan to ANI.Ms Sharma stays alone, about 5 km from the school, and has a helper to get her through the day. Her husband died 27 years ago and after that she started a school for the underprivileged and ran it for four years. She lost two of her children soon after her husband's death. Neither that nor her paralysis could break her spirit. The staff at the school and students could not agree more.Uma Sharma also takes a lot of pride in saying, "Compared to other public schools, our fees is one-third less."Her passion for teaching and her desire to educate the children of the area have kept her going. And her condition may have paralysed her body but her spirit is still unbent and unbroken.