Panic Buttons In Maharashtra Schools, Hostels In Wake Of Badlapur Case

In the wake of public outrage over the sexual assault of two Class IV girls in Maharashtra's Badlapur, the state government proposed the installation of panic buttons in schools and hostels to improve women's safety.

"Just like CCTVs in schools, panic buttons can also be installed. A panic button can also be installed in the hostels. It is an advanced technology," Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said.

"Under the leadership of the deputy director of the Mumbai region, the investigation team probed the Badlapur incident. People from various departments were involved in the investigation. The police will decide under which sections the cases will be filed. The people who have been found negligent have been identified as co-accused. They also have to face consequences," he added.

On August 16, two four-year-old girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old male cleaning staff member inside the girls' toilet at their school in Badlapur. The accused, Akshay Shinde. has since been arrested after an FIR was filed against him.

A report on the Badlapur sexual assault case by the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Ministry has been submitted to Mr Kesarkar for further action. The report is part of the ongoing investigation into the case, where the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already registered an FIR against the school authorities for not complying with Section 19 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This section mandates that any authority aware of sexual abuse against minors must report it to the police immediately.

The SIT has also recorded statements from both victims and their parents. The accused, Akshay Shinde, an attendant at the school, was arrested on August 17 and has since been placed in judicial custody for 14 days by the Kalyan court. The SIT has requested a Test Identification Parade (TI Parade) to be conducted, where the victims will identify the accused.

This identification process will be overseen by an Executive Magistrate. The investigation is also examining the digital footprints of the accused. Statements from Shinde's two wives have been recorded, with a third expected to follow.