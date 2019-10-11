What Led To Patna Flood? Probe Team Has Members Who Are In Line Of Fire

The unprecedented flooding in Patna last month left thousands affected.

Weeks after the severe flooding in Patna, the Bihar government has formed a team to probe what lead to the unprecedented situation in the state capital and to fix those responsible for the gaps. The probe team, however, has members who themselves are in the firing line.

On Thursday, Bihar Urban Development Minister Suresh Sharma announced a three-member inquiry committee headed by Sanjay Kumar, a special secretary of his own department. The other two members are Amrendra Kumar Singh, Managing Director of BUDCO(Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation) and Amit Kumar Pandey, the administrator of the Patna civic body.

BUDCO was largely responsible for the flooding in the city as out of the 39 sump houses which it runs, most of them were not functioning. The Patna Municipal Corporation, headed by Amit Kumar Pandey, is responsible for maintaining the drainage system in the city which was largely choked when the city was flooded.

Last week, minister Suresh Sharma had deflected criticism over the water-logging and blamed officers for not listening to him. He said it is not him, but the officers who should face action. Mr Sharma holds the department responsible for upkeep of drainage and pump houses, which failed Patna this time.

The newly-formed probe panel has been mandated to talk to all the engineers and others who are implementing the Namami Gange programme in Patna which is also blamed for its unsatisfactory work.

A senior officer who was involved in the relief and rescue operations said the water-logging was a "blot on the urban development department", alleging that the announcement of inquiry committee has proven that no one will be punished and that it is more a hush-up job.

The heavy rain and flooding in Bihar has also revealed an apparent rift between the partners of the ruling alliance in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and it ally BJP are bickering over who is to blame for the situation in Patna, where even Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP and his family had to be evacuated in an inflatable rubber boat.

