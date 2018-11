The 22-year-old was on the run after allegedly committing the crime (Representational)

A 22-year-old Indian national has been arrested by the police in Nepal's Palpa district on the charge of raping a seven-year-old girl.

The accused, identified as Kausar Alam, is from Bihar and worked as a daily wage labourer in Palpa district's Rampur area, the Himalayan Times reported on Friday.

He was on the run after committing the crime on Thursday morning and was arrested at night, the police said.