Pak Troop's Infiltration Attempt In J&K In August Blocked, Says Army

The infiltration was attempted in Keran sector in J&K's Kupwara, they said. (Representational)

An infiltration attempt by a squad of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in the first week of August, the Indian Army said on Monday.

At least five bodies of the BAT personnel/terrorists and their equipment can be seen in a video released by the Army.

In a related development, a senior Army said that there were "many inputs" about a possible terrorist attack in southern and peninsular India.

"We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern and peninsular India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from the area of Sir Creek," Lt Gen SK Saini, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, told media persons in Pune.

