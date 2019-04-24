Pakistani Terrorist Who Wanted To Revive Militancy In Baramulla Arrested

The terrorist is a resident of Mohalla Miana, Mianwai, in Pakistan's Punjab: Police

A Pakistani terrorist who had been operating in Srinagar for more than a year and wanted to resurrect militancy in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has been arrested, security forces have said.

The police say the terrorist, Mohammad Waqar, crossed the border in July 2017.

He is a resident of Mohalla Miana, Mianwai, in Pakistan's Punjab, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom said.

According to the police, Waqar said he joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba after he was told that Muslims are not allowed to offer Namaz in Kashmir and are being subjugated, their houses are destroyed.

