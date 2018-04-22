Pakistani Cricketer Hasan Ali's Signature Moves At Wagah Border Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali showed off his signature move at the Wagah Border, video on Twitter goes viral

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali's signature move wicket-taking move at Wagah Border New Delhi: Hasan Ali, the medium pacer from Pakistan became talk of the Twitter, after a crazy show of his wicket-taking gesture, at the Wagah Border on Saturday.



The Pakistan cricket team was visiting the Wagah Border to watch the flag lowering ceremony, after their training camp, before leaving for England, ended in Lahore.



The Pakistan Cricket Board tweeted a picture of the team visiting the historic site.



Pakistan Test team visit Wagah border for the flag lowering ceremony pic.twitter.com/nxhYWtknpr — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) April 21, 2018

As crowds cheered on the Pakistani side, Hasan Ali, showed off his signature move. A video which has gone viral on social media shows the roughly 40-second act of the Pakistani cricketer, doing his popular act, to celebrate wicket-taking on the field.



Sources in the Border Security Force (BSF) have told NDTV that "Hasan Ali was about 30 metres away from the border, well within the Pakistani territory."



Every evening, the lowering of the flags ceremony at the Wagah border, by the BSF on the Indian side and Pakistani rangers on the other side, has been a traditional practice since 1959.



After the act, Hasan Ali took to twitter saying, "Always stay high like a moon mera Pakistan". Always stay high like a moon mera Pakistan 🇵🇰 Shukariyaa Pakistan pic.twitter.com/rdZYrWWatS — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) April 21, 2018

Pakistan is set leave for England on Sunday, for a two-match test series on May 24 and June 1. The team will also take on Ireland for a for a single Test match on May 11.



