Pakistani Citizen Caught While Trying To Cross Border In Gujarat

Nothing suspicious was found from his possession, said BSF release. (Representational)

A Pakistani national was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) while trying to sneak into India through the land border in Gujarat's Kutch district, the BSF said on Wednesday.

The citizen of the neighbouring country was intercepted by vigilant personnel of the paramilitary force when they observed suspicious movement near the border on Tuesday, said a BSF release.

The detained individual seems to be mentally unsound and is unable to reveal his identity. Nothing suspicious was found from his possession, it said.

The border guarding force is on high alert in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, said the release.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)