Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Bandipora, Fires Along Line Of Control

The Indian Army replied befittingly to the Pakistan ceasefire violation (Representational)

Pakistan today initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kanzalwan area of Gurez sector in the Bandipora district, the Chinar Corps informed.

The Chinar Corps further informed that the ceasefire violation took place in the morning with Pakistan firing mortars and other weapons.

The Indian Army is giving a befitting response.

On Thursday, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Mankote sector in Poonch district.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)