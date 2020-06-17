Pakistan Fires Mortars Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Naugam Sector

The Indian Army strongly retaliated to Pakistan's unprovoked firing. (Representational image)

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, the Army said. The latest violation took place in the Naugam Sector on Tuesday night.

"On 16 June 2020, in the late evening hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam Sector by firing mortars and other weapons," the defence spokesman was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said Indian Army strongly retaliated to Pakistan's unprovoked firing.

There were no casualties reported in the incident, the spokesman added.

There has been a steady increase in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan in the recent months.

As many as 2027 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have taken place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir till June 10 this year, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

The increased violations are being viewed by senior security officials as an attempt by Pakistan to provide fire cover to terrorists sneaking from across the border.

The ceasefire violations comes a day after Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a violent face-off in Ladakh. A Colonel and two army officers were among the 20 soldiers who were killed in the clash after "an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there".

News agency ANI claimed that sources had confirmed 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed or seriously injured because of intercepts, though the army's statement did not refer to this.