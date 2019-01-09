Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In J&K For Second Consecutive Day

Pakistani troops targeted posts in Gulpur and Khadi Karmara in Poonch district (Representational)

In yet another ceasefire violation, the Pakistan army resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, a defence official said.

Pakistani troops targeted posts in Gulpur and Khadi Karmara in Poonch district, he said.

"At about 0900 hours, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms and heavy caliber weapons besides shelling in Poonch," he said, adding Indian troops retaliated strongly.

Pakistan has been increasingly violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India. It has resorted to firing and shelling along LoC five times in the past seven days, including on Tuesday. Also, the year 2018 witnessed the highest 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the past 15 years.

During the past one week, Pakistani troops have targeted forward posts in Mankote, Khadi Karmara, Gulpur areas without any causality.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Monday visited forward areas and reviewed security situation in Jammu and Rajouri districts.