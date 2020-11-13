Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in 3 J&K Sectors

Ceasefire violation spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri sectors, said Army(Representational)

A civilian was killed and another injured on Friday as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kamalkote sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons, they said.

The injured civilian has been rushed to a medical facility for treatment, they added.

The officials said apart from the Kamalkote sector of Uri,ceasefire violations were reported from two other places -- Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Keran sector of Kupwara district.

A defence spokesman also said that the Army foiled an infiltration bid, which was aided by the ceasefire violation, along the LoC in the Keran sector.

"Suspicious movement was observed by own troops at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district) today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops," Srinagar- based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said the infiltration bid was accompanied by initiation of an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) by Pakistan.

"They fired mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given," Col Kalia said.

The defence spokesman said the ceasefire violation spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri sectors.

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machil sector during the intervening night of 7- 8 November was foiled in which three militants were killed.

Three Army soldiers, including a Captain, and a BSF jawan also lost their lives during the operation.

"India Army is well poised to defeat all attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into J-K," the spokesman said.

