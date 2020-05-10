''RIP Common Sense': Pakistan Trolled Over Faulty Ladakh Weather Report

Twitter users were quick to point out that -4 degree centigrade was lower than -1 degree (File)

Pakistan has been trolled on Twitter after it tried to target India by reporting on Ladakh weather. The country's national radio broadcaster - Radio Pakistan - put out a tweet on Sunday with maximum and minimum temperatures in Ladakh, albeit with a major error.

"In Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade," read the tweet from the Pakistani Twitter handle.

Twitter users were quick to point out that -4 degree centigrade was lower than -1 degree centigrade, and cannot be the maximum temperature.

Radio Pakistan's tweet had come in retaliation to the India Meteorological Department's move to refer to meteorological sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir as Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad. Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are part of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Radio Pakistan's tweet aimed at levelling scores with India triggered a flurry of jokes and memes.

"Wrong… max should be -1 and minimum should be -4," wrote a user.

"Ye tweet padh ke Pakistan ki maximum aukat aur minimum IQ pata chal gayi..(After reading the tweet one gets to know Pakistan's maximum status and minimum IQ)," read another tweet.

"RIP common sense!!! -4 max and - 1 min??? Kon se gole se science padhe ho (where have you studied science from)???" another user wrote.

On Friday, Amit Khare, the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, ordered national broadcaster DD News and All India Radio to broadcast weather reports of PoK towns of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The move came close on the heels of Pakistan Supreme Court's decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

India had lodged a protest, asking Islamabad to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

"It was clearly conveyed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession," the Ministry of External Affairs had said.