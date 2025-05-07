Pakistan Targeting UN Assets In J&K, Shell Fell Outside Field Station: Sources

Pakistan has been trying to target assets of the United Nations in Jammu and Kashmir after Indian forces struck terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir earlier this morning, defence sources said. An artillery shell fired by the Pakistan Army narrowly missed an UN field station and fell outside its gate in Poonch, about 160 km from Srinagar, said the sources.

The UN is yet to comment on this development.

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had expressed concern over the flare-up in the India-Pakistan tensions and said the world "cannot afford a confrontation" between the two countries.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries," said Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief's spokesperson.

India launched the tri-services operation Operation Sindoor after midnight to avenge the Pahalgam attack, in which 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator were killed by terrorists in cold blood on April 22. Follow live updates here

Precision strikes were conducted on nine bases used by terror groups like Hizbul Muhajideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammad as part of the first tri-services operation since 1971.

In retaliation, Pakistan opened fire across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, continuing to violate the ceasefire agreement between the two countries. Indian Army responded "appropriately". Three civilians have been killed in the "arbitrary and indiscriminate" firing and artillery shelling, the Army said.

In a one-line message hours after Op Sindoor, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.