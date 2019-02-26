Live Updates: 12 Mirage Jets Dropped 1,000 kg Bombs On Terror Camp Across LoC, Say Reports

The strike comes two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack. (Representational)

The Indian Air Force carried out strikes on a terrorist camp across the Line of Control (LoC), according to reports.

The strike was carried out around 3:30 this morning, news agency ANI said, quoting sources.

The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on a major terror camp across the Line of Control, completely destroying it, news agency ANI reported, quoting Air Force sources.

The move come nearly two weeks after the terror attack in Pulwama in which over 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid down their lives.

Soon after the Pulwama attack, India had appealed to the international community to back the naming of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "UN designated terrorist".

Here are the LIVE updates from Indian Air Force Strike: