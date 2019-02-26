Live Updates: 12 Mirage Jets Dropped 1,000 kg Bombs On Terror Camp Across LoC, Say Reports

Sources say that the strikes of the Indian Air Force across the Line of Control were 100 per cent successful and went on exactly as planned.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 26, 2019 09:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: 12 Mirage Jets Dropped 1,000 kg Bombs On Terror Camp Across LoC, Say Reports

The strike comes two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

The Indian Air Force carried out strikes on a terrorist camp across the Line of Control (LoC), according to reports.

The strike was carried out around 3:30 this morning, news agency ANI said, quoting sources.

The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on a major terror camp across the Line of Control, completely destroying it, news agency ANI reported, quoting Air Force sources.

The move come nearly two weeks after the terror attack in Pulwama in which over 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid down their lives.

Soon after the Pulwama attack, India had appealed to the international community to back the naming of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "UN designated terrorist".

Here are the LIVE updates from Indian Air Force Strike:


Feb 26, 2019
09:11 (IST)
Sources tell NDTV that the strikes were "100 per cent successful" and went on exactly as planned.
Feb 26, 2019
09:10 (IST)
Major General AK Siwach tells NDTV: "There is absolutely no question that India is now on the highest alert. The strikes have been very successful, and now we must stay guarded.
Feb 26, 2019
08:46 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Omar Abdullah says if it is true, this was not a small strike by any stretch of imagination.
Feb 26, 2019
08:39 (IST)
The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on a major terror camp across the Line of Control, completely destroying it, news agency ANI reported, quoting Air Force sources.
Feb 26, 2019
08:38 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Omar Abdullah says: "The problem now becomes PM Imran Khan's commitment to his country - "Pakistan will not think about responding, Pakistan WILL respond". What shape will response take? Where will response be? Will India have to respond to Pakistan's response?"
Feb 26, 2019
08:35 (IST)
The strike comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
No more content

Trending

LoC violationIndia-Pakistan borderBalakot

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HNokia 9Huawei Mate XSony XperiaFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................