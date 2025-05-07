Jai Hind, Bharat Mata Ki Jai: Ministers Applaud Military Action Against Terror Bases

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Union ministers celebrated Operation Sindoor, that targeted terror camps in Pakistan following a deadly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The army reported successful strikes on nine sites.

Messages of "Jai Hind" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" flooded social media platform X as Union ministers, Chief Ministers and Opposition leaders applauded the "Operation Sindoor"-- focussed strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir were announced. The strikes on nine locations were a retaliation to the massacre in Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people died.

Posts came from Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Himanta Biswa Sarma

Announcing the "Operation Sindoor", the army, in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said "Justice is served".

"Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning," read the statement, giving some details of the joint operation of the army and the Air Force.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh was among the first to post "Bharat Mata ki Jai" moments after the statements from the army and the government were released.

भारत माता की जय! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2025

जय हिन्द!🇮🇳 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 6, 2025

Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack , Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a free hand to the armed forces regarding retaliation. A series of diplomatic measures were initiated against Pakistan.

He said India is committed to taking "firm and decisive action" against terrorists and those who support them. India, he said, would leave no stone unturned in seeking justice. "We will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their supporters. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth," he had said.

Over the last days, PM Modi has been having regular meetings with the Cabinet Committee of Security or CCS, officials of the defence and home ministry and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, raising speculation about military action to a fever pitch.

The Opposition, which had solidly backed the government in the retaliatory measures, saluted the armed forces. "Jai Hind, Jai Hind Ki Sena," posted Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav on X.