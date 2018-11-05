Pak National Arrested Near Punjab Border, Rifle Recovered

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border with Pakistan. (Representational)

The Border Security Force troopers on Monday arrested a Pakistani national near the international border in the Amritsar sector and recovered a US-made 5.56 mm carbine and ammunition from him.

"Troops in Ramkot arrested one Pakistan national along with one 5.56 M4 Carbine (made in United States), two magazines, 28 rounds (of ammunition), three mobiles, one battery and one lighter, while he was hiding in the paddy crops between the security fence and the border," a BSF spokesman said.

The Pakistani national is being questioned, BSF officials said.

In another incident in the Amritsar sector, around 300 km from Chandigarh, BSF troopers exchanged fire with suspected Pakistani smugglers in the operational area of BoP Ranian early on Monday.

A search of the area later on Monday led to the recovery of 3 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 15 crore in the international market, from agricultural fields in the Indian territory along the international border.

The BSF troopers challenged the smugglers after noticing their activity in the border belt. The smugglers managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness and poor visibility in the area.

The BSF has recovered nearly 193 kg of heroin along the international boundary with Pakistan so far this year.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

