Pakistan Must Not Misinterpret India's "Decency": Rajnath Singh Pakistani shelling along the border in Jammu and Kashmir has increased over the past two weeks. Fourteen people, including eight civilians, have been killed in the shelling since January 18, according to the state police.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajnath Singh today said "India is no more a weak country." (File) Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today slammed Pakistan for continuously violating the ceasefire agreement with India despite giving assurance not to do so, saying Islamabad should not misinterpret "powerful" India's "decency".



Pakistani shelling along the border in Jammu and Kashmir has increased over the past two weeks. Fourteen people, including eight civilians, have been killed in the shelling since January 18, according to the state police.



Today, Pakistani troops opened fire and lobbed mortars on forward and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri district.



No casualties have been reported.



"Three-four days ago, Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting with our BSF DG. (The Rangers) assured that the ceasefire violation would not take place. But despite this, Pakistan has been violating ceasefire," Mr Singh said.



"Not saying much, I just want to say our politeness and decency has a limit and we want to maintain good relations with all and also with our neighbours. But our decency should not be wrongly interpreted," he said.



"India is no more a weak country. India has now become a powerful country."





Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today slammed Pakistan for continuously violating the ceasefire agreement with India despite giving assurance not to do so, saying Islamabad should not misinterpret "powerful" India's "decency".Pakistani shelling along the border in Jammu and Kashmir has increased over the past two weeks. Fourteen people, including eight civilians, have been killed in the shelling since January 18, according to the state police.Today, Pakistani troops opened fire and lobbed mortars on forward and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri district.No casualties have been reported."Three-four days ago, Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting with our BSF DG. (The Rangers) assured that the ceasefire violation would not take place. But despite this, Pakistan has been violating ceasefire," Mr Singh said. "Not saying much, I just want to say our politeness and decency has a limit and we want to maintain good relations with all and also with our neighbours. But our decency should not be wrongly interpreted," he said."India is no more a weak country. India has now become a powerful country."