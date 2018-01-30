Pakistan Must Not Misinterpret India's 'Decency': Rajnath Singh

Pakistani shelling along the border in Jammu and Kashmir has increased over the past two weeks. Fourteen people, including eight civilians, have been killed in the shelling since January 18, according to the state police.
Today, Pakistani troops opened fire and lobbed mortars on forward and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri district.
No casualties have been reported.
"Three-four days ago, Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting with our BSF DG. (The Rangers) assured that the ceasefire violation would not take place. But despite this, Pakistan has been violating ceasefire," Mr Singh said.
"India is no more a weak country. India has now become a powerful country."