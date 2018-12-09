Pakistan Issues Visas To 139 Indian Pilgrims To Visit Katas Raj Dham

Katas Raj is one of the holiest places for the Hindu community in Pakistan. (File)

The Pakistan High Commission today said it has issued visas to 139 Indian pilgrims to visit Katas Raj Dham, a lord Shiva temple, in the country's Punjab province.

Under the framework of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

"Another group of Indian pilgrims, comprising 139 people, have been issued visas by the Pakistan High Commission to visit Shree Katas Raj Dham in Chakwal district from December 9-15," the Pakistan High Commission said.

Last month, Pakistan granted visas to more than 3,800 Sikh pilgrims to visit the country. Some of the pilgrims had attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28 in Narowal.

The corridor will link the Darbar Sahib shrine in Kartarpur in Pakistan's Punjab province to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district in India.

Earlier this month, over 220 Indian pilgrims were granted visas to visit the famous Hindu temple, Shadani Darbar, in Sukkur.

Katas Raj is one of the holiest places for the Hindu community in Pakistan. The temples form a complex surrounding a pond named Katas -- which is regarded as sacred by the devotees.

Pakistan's High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood said the issuance of visas for another group of pilgrims from India was consistent with Government's of Pakistan's policy of promoting visits to religious shrines and was a reflection of its commitment to faithfully implement the 1974 Protocol, the High Commission said in a release.

He said Pakistan remains committed to providing all possible facilitation for the visiting pilgrims and strengthening people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.