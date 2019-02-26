Pakistan Drone Shot Down Near Gujarat Border

A Pakistani drone was today shot down near the International Border in Gujarat's Kutch. (FILE PHOTO)

A Pakistani drone was today shot down near the International Border in Gujarat's Kutch, police sources said.

Debris of the unmanned aerial vehicle, or the drone, was seen near Nanghatad village in Kutch.

Villagers say they heard a loud sound early in the morning and found the debris of the drone at the spot.

A police official confirmed, "Such an incident has happened. We are investigating the matter."

The official, however, refused to elaborate further.

The incident comes the day India carried out "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" across the Line of Control to target the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which was planning more attacks in the country after Pulwama, the government said on Tuesday.

A large number of terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis planning terror strikes were eliminated, said the Foreign Secretary.