Kutch Major Centre Of Trade, Tourism, Commerce: PM Modi In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Kutch is a major hub for trade, commerce, and tourism and that the region's role will expand further in the coming years.

"Today, Kutch is a major trade, commerce, and tourism hub. In the coming years, the region's role will expand further," said PM Modi, expressing his joy in witnessing Kutch's rapid development and supporting its progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore in Bhuj, Gujarat today.

Addressing the gathering, he extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Kutch and paid deep respects to revolutionaries and martyrs, particularly the great freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma.

The Prime Minister conveyed his regards to the sons and daughters of Kutch, acknowledging their resilience and contributions.

PM Modi also paid homage to Ashapura Mata, acknowledging her divine presence on the sacred land of Kutch and expressed gratitude for her continuous blessings upon the region and extended his respects to the people.

Reflecting on his deep connection with Kutch, PM Modi recalled his frequent visits across the district and emphasised how the land had shaped his life's direction. He remarked that while living conditions have improved significantly, the past presented considerable challenges. He also recalled how fortunate he was when the waters of the River Narmada reached the Kutch region.

Even before assuming the role of Chief Minister, PM Modi said he often visited Kutch, engaging in various programs at the district office.

He also highlighted the unwavering determination of the farmers in Kutch, noting that their spirit has always been remarkable and stated that his years of experience in the region greatly contributed to his efforts toward its development.

Emphasising that Kutch has demonstrated the power of hope and relentless effort in achieving remarkable success, the Prime Minister recalled the devastating earthquake that once led many to doubt the region's future. However, he had unwavering faith that Kutch would rise from the ashes, and the people made it happen.

"Today, Kutch stands as a major hub for trade, commerce, and tourism", stated the Prime Minister, highlighting that in the coming years, the region's role will expand further. He expressed his joy in witnessing Kutch's rapid development and supporting its progress.

During his visit, projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore were inaugurated and launched, focusing on infrastructure and economic growth. The Prime Minister noted that these initiatives will contribute significantly to India's emergence as a leading blue economy and a global centre for green energy. He extended his congratulations to the people of Kutch for these transformative developments.

"Kutch is emerging as the world's largest hub for green energy", highlighted PM Modi, stressing on the transformative potential of green hydrogen, describing it as the fuel of the future. He remarked that cars, buses, and streetlights will soon be powered by green hydrogen, revolutionising India's energy landscape.

PM Modi noted that Kandla is one of the three designated green hydrogen hubs in the country and announced the foundation stone-laying for a new green hydrogen plant in Kutch, underscoring that the technology used in this facility is entirely "Made in India."

Furthermore, PM Modi stressed Kutch's central role in India's solar revolution, pointing out that one of the world's largest solar power projects is being developed in the region. With the establishment of the Khavda complex, Kutch has firmly positioned itself on the global energy map, he added.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring adequate electricity supply while reducing power costs for citizens, the Prime Minister highlighted the launch of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which has already benefited lakhs of families in Gujarat.

He emphasised the economic significance of coastal regions, noting that maritime prosperity has been a key factor in the growth of many nations.

Citing Dhola Vira and Lothal--ancient port cities--as prime examples of India's rich heritage and their role in historical trade and development, the Prime Minister said, "Inspired by this legacy, the government is advancing its vision for port-led development by expanding cities around ports".

He added that India is actively fostering a new coastal ecosystem encompassing seafood, tourism, and trade. The Prime Minister remarked that significant investments are being made to modernise and expand ports, yielding remarkable results. For the first time, major ports have collectively handled a record 15 crore tonnes of cargo in a year, with Kandla Port playing a crucial role. He noted that nearly one-third of India's maritime trade is managed by Kutch's ports.

Recognising the importance of infrastructure, the Prime Minister stated that capacity and connectivity at Kandla and Mundra ports are being continuously enhanced. On this occasion, multiple shipping-related facilities were inaugurated, including a new jetty and an expanded cargo storage facility to streamline operations.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the government's increased focus on the maritime sector, announcing the creation of a special fund for its development in this year's budget. He also stressed the importance of shipbuilding, noting that India will manufacture large vessels not only for domestic needs but also for global demand. These initiatives, he remarked, will generate significant employment opportunities for the nation's youth in the maritime sector.

Emphasising Kutch's deep respect for its heritage, PM Modi noted how this legacy has now become a driving force behind the region's development.

He highlighted the remarkable growth witnessed in the past two decades across various industries, including textiles, food processing, ceramics, and salt production in Bhuj.

The Prime Minister remarked on the widespread recognition of Kutch's traditional crafts, such as Kutch embroidery, block printing, bandhani fabric, and leatherwork and praised Bhujodi village as a living museum of handloom artistry and acknowledged the unique tradition of Ajrakh printing, which has now secured a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, officially establishing its origin in Kutch.

He underscored the significance of this recognition, particularly for tribal families and artisans, as it strengthens their cultural identity and craftsmanship. Additionally, PM Modi highlighted key provisions in the Union Budget that support the leather and textile industries, reaffirming the government's commitment to boosting these sectors.

Paying tribute to the hardworking farmers of Kutch, acknowledging their perseverance in overcoming challenges, the Prime Minister recalled a time when groundwater levels in Gujarat had drastically declined, posing severe difficulties. However, with the blessings of Narmada Ji and the dedicated efforts of the government, the situation has transformed.

The Prime Minister highlighted the critical role of the canal extending from Kevadiya to Modkuba in reshaping Kutch's fortunes. He noted that today, agricultural produce such as mangoes, dates, pomegranates, cumin and dragon fruit from Kutch are reaching global markets. Reflecting on the region's past, PM remarked that Kutch once faced forced migration due to limited opportunities. However, with the remarkable progress achieved, local youth are now finding employment within Kutch itself, signifying the region's growing prosperity.

PM Modi reaffirmed that providing employment opportunities for India's youth remains a key priority for their government. He emphasised that tourism is a sector capable of generating large-scale employment, and Kutch, with its rich history, cultural heritage, and natural beauty, is well-positioned for expansion in this field.

Expressing satisfaction over the growing popularity of Kutch's Rann Utsav, which continues to reach new heights, PM Modi highlighted the Smriti Van memorial, noting that UNESCO has recognized it as one of the world's most beautiful museums.

He remarked that Kutch's tourism industry will see further growth in the coming years and pointed out that Dhordo village has earned international recognition as one of the best tourism villages globally.

Additionally, Mandvi's sea beach is emerging as a major attraction for visitors, PM Modi urged the Chief Minister of Gujarat to organize a Beach festival in Mandvi during the Rann Utsav to further enhance the potential of tourism. He also mentioned that the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Ahmedabad and Bhuj will further boost tourism in the region.

Prime Minister remarked that May 26 holds special significance as it marks the day he first took the oath as Prime Minister in 2014, adding that today India has become the 4th largest economy in the world since 2014 when it was 11th largest.

He reaffirmed India's strong belief in tourism as a means to connect people, contrasting it with nations like Pakistan that foster terrorism instead of tourism.

"Terrorism is a grave global threat and India has a zero-tolerance policy against it", he reiterated. Highlighting Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister stated that the mission underscores India's firm stance against terrorism. He asserted that any attempt to harm Indian citizens will be met with a resolute response in the same language and emphasized that those who dare to challenge India will face consequences at any cost.

"Operation Sindoor is a mission to protect humanity and eradicate terrorism", described the Prime Minister. He recalled his words from a rally in Bihar after April 22 where he had vowed to destroy the terror outfits and infrastructure.

He also mentioned that Indian Armed forces were given a free hand to respond when Pakistan did not initiate any action against the terror outfits even after a fortnight of Pahalgam attacks. He stated that India precisely targeted terrorist headquarters, demonstrating the capability and discipline of its armed forces.

He remarked that India has shown the world that it can eliminate terrorist hideouts with precision. The Prime Minister further noted Pakistan's panic following India's decisive action, pointing out that Pakistan attempted attacks on Indian civilians, but India retaliated with double the strength, striking their military positions with remarkable precision. "India's destruction of Pakistan's airbases and military installations stunned the world", he added. He also lauded the armed forces for their exceptional professionalism, bravery and precision.

Recalling the historic 1971 war, during which the Pakistani army attacked Bhuj Air Base, PM Modi hailed the exceptional bravery of the women of Bhuj, who played a crucial role in restoring the airbase under dire circumstances.

He recounted how, amid relentless Pakistani bombings, the women of Bhuj rebuilt the airbase within 72 hours, enabling its swift operational recovery. He shared that he had the opportunity to meet these courageous women earlier, acknowledging their resilience and contribution.

"India's fight is against cross-border terrorism and those who sponsor it", exclaimed the Prime Minister, asserting that India's enmity lies with the forces nurturing terrorism, not with the people of any nation. Addressing the citizens of Pakistan from Kutch, the Prime Minister urged them to recognise the reality of their situation.

He cautioned that their government and military actively support terrorism, using it as a means to generate revenue. He called upon the people of Pakistan to reflect on whether this path is truly in their best interests.

He highlighted that power-driven agendas are putting Pakistani lives at risk and pushing their children's future into darkness. The Prime Minister underscored that if Pakistan is to rid itself of the scourge of terrorism, its people must take a stand and contribute to its eradication.

Reaffirming India's clear direction and emphasising that the nation has chosen the path of development, peace, and prosperity, PM Modi expressed confidence that the spirit of Kutch will serve as an inspiration in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Looking ahead, PM Modi extended his advance wishes for the upcoming Ashadhi Beej, marking the Kutchi New Year. He concluded by once again congratulating the people of Kutch for their remarkable progress and ongoing developmental achievements.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal were present among other dignitaries at the event.

