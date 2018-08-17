Pakistan Army Assures India To Act Against 'Inimical Elements'

4 Indian Army personnel were killed earlier while trying to stop an infiltration. (Representational)

Asserting that infiltration by terrorists was a major concern, India yesterday told Pakistan that intrusions have increased in the north of Pir Panjal mountain ranges and Islamabad must take measures to prevent it.

A statement by the Indian Army said the Director Generals of Military Operations of the two armies held talks and expressed pleasantries on the occasion of Independence Day.

The Pakistan DGMO made an assurance that the Pakistani army would take prompt action against any move of inimical elements in proximity to the Line of Control and respond to information shared by the Indian side, thereby facilitating the conduct of anti-terrorist operations, the statement said.

"The Indian DGMO emphatically stated that infiltration attempts by terrorists were a major cause of concern. He also informed the Pakistan DGMO that these activities have increased in the areas north of Pir Panjal mountain ranges. Pakistan must institute measures to prevent infiltration from the launch pads located on its side of the Line of Control," it said.

Early this month, four Indian Army personnel were killed in an encounter while trying to stop an infiltration bid in Gurez in north Kashmir.

Advertisement

The Pakistan DGMO, the statement said, expressed satisfaction on the measures being taken along the Line of Control by troops to maintain peace and tranquillity. The quantum of ceasefire violation has drastically reduced and augurs well for future, the statement said.

"Indian DGMO assured that the Indian Army will abide by its commitment to uphold the Ceasefire Understanding of 2003 provided Pakistani Army initiates positive steps to control infiltration and abetment of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

In May, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan had decided to follow the 2003 ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit.