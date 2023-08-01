'Reducing Footprints': Centre On Pak's Drone Strategy To Ferry Weapons

The infiltration levels in Jammu and Kashmir have declined, but Pakistan is keeping terrorism alive and using technology to send weapons and drugs into India through drones, the centre told parliament on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said anti-national elements and smugglers are using drones for smuggling of arms and narcotics across the India-Pakistan border in Punjab and 53 such incidents were detected in last three years.

In another reply, the ministry also stated that no infiltration has been reported till June-end this year.

"Pakistan is reducing its footprints so that nothing can be traced back to them that's why they have been using drones to ferry weapons from across border. Many consignments have been traced some also go untraced and they reach J&K," a senior official in charge of operations in Jammu and Kashmir told NDTV.

Earlier, weapons and narcotics used to reach J&K via trade routes, according to him, but now they have adopted new ways. "Pakistan does not want to get on wrong foot but is using narcotics to feed youngsters," he said.

This modus operandi of Pakistan was also reflected in the ministry reply to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik said anti-national elements and smugglers are using drones for smuggling of arms and narcotics across India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

In last three years and till June 30 this year, a total of 53 incidents of use of drones in smuggling of arms and narcotics have been detected.

"Number of steps have been taken by the government in this regard and that include effective round the clock domination of the borders by the BSF, surveillance, patrolling, laying of nakas, manning of observation posts all along the International Border," Mr Pramanik stated in his written reply adding that local police is immediately informed as soon any drone movement is observed.

"The general public in border areas have been sensitised and made aware of such UAV and drone activities and their likely security implications. They are encouraged to inform about any such activities in the rear areas to the BSF as well as the local police," he said.

The minister also revealed that the MHA has established Anti Rogue Drone Technology Committee (ARDTC) under supervision of the DG BSF with mandate to evaluate the technology available to counter rogue drones and certify its effectiveness in dealing with rouge drones.

Meanwhile in another reply the MHA stated that only 26 terror related incidents have been reported in first six months this year. But last year as many as 125 terror related incidents and 14 successful infiltration were reported. While in 2021, 134 terror incidents and 34 successful infiltration attempts were reported.

"Measures being taken by the government to curb terrorist violence include proactive counter insurgency operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of over ground supporters of terrorists, deployment of police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and night patrolling and area domination," Minister for State (Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated.

According to him, attachment of properties belonging to terrorists and their associates under relevant sections of law, sharing of intelligence inputs amongst all security forces on a real-time basis and intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) are also undertaken to thwart any terrorist incidents.

"Multi-tiered deployment along IB/LoC, border fencing, deployment of intelligence personnel to collect advance and target-oriented inputs on infiltration, ambushes and footpatrolling by Army and Border Security Force, establishment of border police posts for generating local intelligence and taking pro-active action against infiltrators are other action taken by the government," he said.