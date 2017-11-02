'Thank PM Modi, Salute India,' Say Pak Sisters After Release From Jail

Pakistani sisters Fatima and Mumtaz, arrested for smuggling narcotics in 2006, were today released from a jail in Punjab's Amritsar. Along with them was 11-year-old Hina, who Fatima gave birth to in jail."Was told PM Modi paid special attention to our case, we thank him and salute India," Ms Fatima said.The sisters have requested to visit the Golden Temple before they are handed over to Pakistan via the Attari border today.Rashida along with her daughters Fatima and Mumtaz was arrested on May 8, 2006 at the Attari international border after they were caught smuggling narcotics into India. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sentenced to over 10 years in jail.A fine of Rs 2 lakh each was also slapped by the court which ruled that they would have to serve another two years in case of non-payment of fine.Rashida collapsed while she was being taken to court on May 21, 2008, and died. Her mortal remains were handed over to Pakistan in June 2008.