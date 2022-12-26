Pak Fishing Boat Carrying Weapons, 10 Crew Intercepted In Indian Waters

A Pakistani fishing boat carrying weapons and 10 crew was intercepted in Indian waters

A Pakistani fishing boat carrying weapons and 10 crew was intercepted by the Coast Guard in Indian waters.

In a tweet, the Coast Guard said the operation to intercept the Pakistani boat was jointly carried out with the Gujarat anti-terror squad, or ATS.

The boat, "Al Soheli", has been towed to Okha, the Coast Guard said.

@IndiaCoastGuard in joint ops with ATS #Gujarat, apprehended #Pakistani Fishing Boat Al Soheli with 10 crew in Indian waters. During rummaging Arms, ammunition & approx 40 Kgs #narcotics worth Rs 300 cr found concealed. Boat being brought to #Okha for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/3YwzKne6bQ — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) December 26, 2022

"In joint ops with ATS Gujarat, apprehended Pakistani fishing boat Al Soheli with 10 crew in Indian waters. During rummaging arms, ammunition and approximately 40 kg narcotics worth Rs 300 crore found concealed. Boat being brought to Okha for further investigation," the Coast Guard said.