Pak Dossier To UN Rights Body Quotes Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah: Reports

Rahul Gandhi was earlier quoted by Pakistan in a letter to the United Nations.

A dossier expected to be submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) today allegedly cites remarks made by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah to buttress its claims of atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency IANS has reported.

India and Pakistan are arguing the Kashmir issue in the UNHRC today. While Pakistan wants global agencies to monitor the situation in the region, India firmly maintains that it is an "internal issue".

"It's been 20 days since the people of J&K had their freedom and civil liberties curtailed. Leaders of opposition and press got a taste of the draconian administration and brute force unleashed on the people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar," the dossier reportedly quotes Rahul Gandhi as saying.

This statement by Mr Gandhi was earlier cited by Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari in a seven-page letter to the United Nations last month, spurring the Congress to clarify that his name was "mischievously dragged" by Islamabad to justify its stand on Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah, who has been under arrest ever since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was scrapped on August 5, was quoted as describing the centre's action as "aggression against Kashmiris". "The Government of India's unilateral and shocking decision will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences. This is aggression against Kashmiris. The decision is unilateral, illegal and unconstitutional. A long and tough battle lies ahead. We are ready," his statement read.

Pakistan had written to the United Nations last month, flagging what it termed as "massive violations of International Human Rights Law" in Jammu and Kashmir. However, India downplayed the letter, claiming that it was "not worth the paper it was written on".

Islamabad's efforts to gather support among the permanent members of the UN Security Council also fell flat. All the participating nations -- with the exception of China -- sided with India at the closed-door meeting, agreeing that the changes in Jammu and Kashmir were an internal matter.

(With inputs from IANS)

