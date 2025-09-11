"Paid Campaign Against Me": Nitin Gadkari On E20 Petrol Criticism Online

The social media campaign against E20 blending is a "paid campaign to politically target me", Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

The minister was taking questions at the annual convention of the Society of Automobile Manufacturers when he was asked about the concerns surrounding the blending of ethanol into petrol.

The minister replied that automobile manufacturers and bodies like the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have shared their findings on ethanol blending in petrol. "The way your industry works, so does politics. The social media campaign was paid; it was to target me politically. There is no fact in it; everything is clear. (Ethanol blending is) import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous," the minister said.

Mr Gadkari said India spends a massive sum importing fossil fuels and asked if it is not a good move, economically, to try to reduce fossil fuel imports and put the money saved in the Indian economy. "We derived ethanol from makka (maize). Farmers have gained Rs 45,000 crore due to the move," he said.

Speaking about the E20 issue from the pollution perspective, he said, "The world agrees that pollution has to be reduced. A report has found Delhi residents will lose 10 years of life if this level of pollution continues."