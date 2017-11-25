'Padmavati' Row: Haryana BJP Leader Suraj Pal Amu Threatens To Harm Mamata Banerjee

Large protests against the movie, Padmavati, have been staged in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and some other states

Haryana BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu, who had offered Rs 10 crores to anyone who beheads Deepika Padukone for her role in "Padmavati" and its director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on Saturday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she allowed the release of the film in her state.The Haryana BJP leader, who is up in arms against the release of the Hindi film, at a large gathering of the Rajput community in Bhondsi village in Gurgaon, said, "Mamata Banerjee should understand and respect the sentiments of the Rajput community. She should roll back the decision to release the film in her state and not test our patience."The gathering, which was also attended by Karni Sena president Lokendra Kalvi, unanimously decided to prevent the screening of the film in entire Haryana.The Haryana BJP leader, according to a Trinamool Congress leader, also threatened Ms Banerjee would meet the same fate as Surpanakha, referring to the act of cutting the nose off.A senior Trinamool leader slammed the BJP leader saying, "We condemn such regressive and derogatory remark against our chief minister. Either he should tender an apology or the people of Bengal will keep a watch on him and would protest against his remarks."Ms Banerjee on Friday said that she would welcome 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team to the state and make special arrangements for the film's premiere and release. Her statement came just days after she tweeted that the row over the film was a "calculated plan" to destroy freedom of expression in the country.The release of the film, which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been deferred indefinitely by its producers, Viacom 18. It was to be released on December 1.A case was filed against Haryana BJP leader Amu over his 10-crore threat and the BJP distanced itself from the comments and issued a show-cause notice to him.He however said that he made the remarks in his personal capacity and he would quit is asked to but would not tolerate any "insult" to his community.