Padmaavat Protests Live Updates: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Move Supreme Court Against Release Of Film

Protests in Gujarat against the release of Padmaavat

Here are the LIVE updates on the Padmaavat issue

:



12:14 (IST) News agency ANI reported that Rajput Karni Sena staged protest in Jaipur against screening of Padmaavat, and said, "We are confident that no cinema hall will screen the film & if someone does they should be ready to bear the consequences. Consider it a warning or request." 12:13 (IST) Referring to violence in northern parts of Gujarat where the mob set ablaze and damaged as many as eight buses in the past two days, senior BJP minister of Gujarat Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the events are quite "normal". He said, "If you distort historical facts and present it in a movie, it is quite 'natural' that people will protest." 12:04 (IST) Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the producers of the Deepika Padukone-starrer Viacom 18, opposed urgent hearing on any such interim applications, PTI reported 12:03 (IST) Both states claimed that section 6 of the Cinematograph Act empowers them to stop exhibition of any controversial movie on the grounds of possible violation of law and order, reported news agency PTI. 12:02 (IST) Supreme Court To Hear Petitions By Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Against Padmaavat's Release

Ahead of "Padmaavat's" release on Thursday after a Supreme Court order, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have petitioned the top court for a review and said that states must be allowed to stop the film on grounds of law and order trouble. Their appeal will be heard tomorrow. Ahead of "Padmaavat's" release on Thursday after a Supreme Court order, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have petitioned the top court for a review and said that states must be allowed to stop the film on grounds of law and order trouble. Their appeal will be heard tomorrow.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh today moved the Supreme Court seeking recall of its January 18 order by which controversial Bollywood movie Padmaavat was allowed to be released in theatres across India on January 25. Their appeal will be heard tomorrow.Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama, Padmaavat, was earlier slated to release in December last year. However, following incessant protests by the Karni Sena and other groups, the film will now release on 25th January.