'Padmaavat': Day After Arson In NCR, Police Say 'Robust Security Arrangements'

Special commandos of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across the city, mainly in the VIP areas of central Delhi and theatres and multiplexes screening the film are on high alert after yesterday's violence in Gurgaon in the National Capital Territory. "We are continuously in touch with various big and small cineplex managements; district police chiefs, station officers and beat constables are patrolling in their respective areas and have been directed to take swift action to tackle any untoward incident for maintaining law and order," said Mr Pathak.
There are additional forces on standby to tackle any incident on roads connecting the suburbia and the city. "Delhi Police is ready to handle any situation. The screenings of 'Padmaavat' is running peacefully in multiplexes. The city malls have been asked to tighten its security as some have multiplexes inside like the Select City walk in Saket," Mr Pathak said.
Strict action will be taken if anyone is found violating the orders of the Supreme Court on "Padmaavat", police said, while stressing that they "have appealed to Karni Sena supporters and other fringe groups to not to indulge in violence."
The Karni Sena has been vehemently protesting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Padmaavat" claiming the film distorts history.
