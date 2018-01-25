"Padmaavat": Day After Arson In NCR, Police Say "Robust Security Arrangements" "Padmaavat" hits theatres amid heightened security in Delhi. After widespread violence and arson in the National Capital Region, police say adequate security arrangements have been made and beat constables have been told to act swiftly

Share EMAIL PRINT Padmaavati hits theatres; Delhi Police say, "We are ready to handle any situation" New Delhi: Delhi is under a security blanket with the release of "Padmaavat" and Republic Day preparations. Multiplexes and theatre halls across the capital have turned into a fortress as "Padmaavat" hits theatres. "In view of the screening of 'Padmaavat' we have made adequate arrangements", said Special Commissioner of Police, Dependra Pathak.



Special commandos of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across the city, mainly in the VIP areas of central Delhi and theatres and multiplexes screening the film are on high alert after yesterday's violence in Gurgaon in the National Capital Territory. "We are continuously in touch with various big and small cineplex managements; district police chiefs, station officers and beat constables are patrolling in their respective areas and have been directed to take swift action to tackle any untoward incident for maintaining law and order," said Mr Pathak.



There are additional forces on standby to tackle any incident on roads connecting the suburbia and the city. "Delhi Police is ready to handle any situation. The screenings of 'Padmaavat' is running peacefully in multiplexes. The city malls have been asked to tighten its security as some have multiplexes inside like the Select City walk in Saket," Mr Pathak said.



Strict action will be taken if anyone is found violating the orders of the Supreme Court on "Padmaavat", police said, while stressing that they "have appealed to Karni Sena supporters and other fringe groups to not to indulge in violence."



Some prominent schools in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Noida have declared holiday today, while their branches are open in Delhi.



The Karni Sena has been vehemently protesting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Padmaavat" claiming the film distorts history.

With inputs from agencies



