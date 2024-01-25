Padma Vibhushan For Venkaiah Naidu, Actor Chiranjeevi. See Full List

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan

The government today announced the prestigious Padma Awards on the eve of the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

The Padma Vibhushan has been awarded to Vyjayantimala Bali, Konidela Chiranjeevi, M Venkaiah Naidu, Bindeshwar Pathak (posthumous), and Padma Subrahmanyam.

BJP leader Ram Naik, singer Usha Uthup and actor Vijaykanth (posthumous) are among the 17 who have been awarded the Padma Bhushan.

The first woman judge of the Supreme Court Chief Justice M Fathima Beevi (posthumous), actor Mithun Chakraborty, and Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama are also among the Padma Bhushan awardees.

Young Liu, the CEO of Taiwan's Foxconn, has also been honoured with Padma Bhushan.