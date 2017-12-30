PAAS To Rearrange Organisation In View Of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) on Saturday resolved to strengthen its cadre base across Gujarat ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Senior PAAS leaders including Hardik Patel and workers on Saturday met at a 'chintan shibir' (introspection camp) at Botad."We will stay united to take up the issues of farmers which constitute a large chunk of Patidars in the state. We will conduct surveys across the state and appoint 182 core committee members -- one in each Assembly constituency -- and one committee member in each district," PAAS convener Dilip Sabva told PTI after the meeting.The organisation will also strengthen its social media team and plans to appoint around 1,000 dedicated volunteers at tehsil, district and state levels for this purpose, he said.The PAAS, which was in the forefront of the agitation for OBC quota in education and jobs for the Patidar community, also resolved not to take back members who left the organisation before the Assembly elections, Sabva said.Results of the Assembly elections -- in which the BJP emerged triumphant -- were also discussed, he said.PAAS was a vocal critic of the ruling BJP ahead of the Assembly elections and its leaders tried to unite the community members to vote against the ruling party.