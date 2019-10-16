P Chidambaram's Arrest Live Updates: Probe Agency Officials In Tihar Jail To Interrogate P Chidambaram

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reach Tihar Jail to interrogate Congress leader P Chidambaram. On Tuesday, a special court had allowed 3 ED officials to interrogate Mr Chidambaram in INX media money laundering case. Currently, he is in judicial custody in connection with the same case. The court had to ED's request for the custodial interrogation of the 74-year-old who has been in Tihar jail since September 5. The agency, which accuses him of money laundering in the same case, had moved two applications yesterday -- to formally arrest Mr Chidambaram and seek his custody.

Here are the live updates of Chidambaram's case: