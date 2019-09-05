P Chidambaram Will Go To Tihar Jail, Special CBI Court Orders Judicial Custody

P Chidambaram will be in Tihar jail till September 19

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram will go to Delhi's Tihar jail after a Special CBI court ordered him to judicial custody in the INX Media case.

Mr Chidambaram, 74, will be in jail till September 19, the court said, accepting the CBI's argument that he should be sent to judicial custody. The senior Congress leader's lawyer and party colleague Kapil Sibal promptly requested a separate cell for him, a cot, a western toilet and medicines.

Mr Sibal had argued strongly against judicial custody, saying Mr Chidambaram was ready to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

"I am willing to go to Enforcement Directorate custody if they want, but why to judicial custody? Either I surrender, let Enforcement Directorate take custody, I don't have a problem," Mr Chidambaram had said.

But the CBI said: "The accused is a powerful and influential person, so should be sent to judicial custody." Mr Sibal countered that there had been no case of tampering with or influencing evidence.

Had the Enforcement Directorate arrested Mr Chidambaram, he would have gone to the Tughlaq Road police station in central Delhi.

In the CBI's custody for the past 15 days, Mr Chidambaram had stayed in a room on the ground floor of the agency's building.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Mr Chidambaram of money-laundering in the case involving INX Media, which is being investigated by the CBI.

The CBI accuses Mr Chidambaram of misusing his position as Finance Minister of the country in 2007 while facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds in INX Media at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram.

The allegations against Mr Chidambaram and his son are based on the information from INX Media co-founders Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently jailed in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role in securing the foreign funds, was arrested in 2018 and released after 23 days.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had extended Mr Chidambaram's CBI custody for two days after his lawyer said he should not be sent to Tihar jail.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court refused to grant him protection from arrest by Enforcement Directorate.

"Anticipatory bail has to be exercised sparingly in cases of economic offences. Considering the facts and circumstances, this is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail," the Supreme Court said, in a huge blow to Mr Chidambaram, who has spent 15 days in CBI custody. The court said that the investigating agency has to be given sufficient freedom to conduct its probe, and the grant of anticipatory bail at this stage would hamper investigation.

Mr Chidambaram did manage to get pre-arrest bail in another case, the Rs. 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal involving a clearance of $800 million foreign investment in 2006, allegedly in exchange of kickbacks.

