P Chidambaram Is Now An Accused In Aircel-Maxis Case: 10 Points

P Chidambaram was questioned in the Aircel-Maxis case last month. (File photo)

New Delhi: P Chidambaram, former Finance Minister and a top leader of the opposition Congress party, has been accused formally of corruption by the CBI today and will stand trial in what is known as the Aircel-Maxis case once the chargesheet is cleared by the judge. The CBI named Mr Chidambaram, 72, in a chargesheet filed in a Delhi court today, hours ahead of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Narendra Modi which he is placed to win easily. The Congress is among the opposition parties backing the no-trust vote. Calling the allegations "preposterous", Mr Chidambaram said the CBI had been "pressured" to file the chargesheet.