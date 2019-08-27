P Chidambaram, In Supreme Court, Seeks Transcripts Of His Questioning

INX Media case: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been accused of money laundering

Former Union minister P Chidambaram's legal team today demanded in Supreme Court that the Enforcement Directorate produce the transcript of their questioning session with the senior Congress leader, which, they claim is evidence that he was not evasive and was not asked the right questions. The investigative agency, they also claimed, was bent on extracting confession from the 73-year-old.

The investigative agencies -- which arrested the former minister last week -- have applied for a further extension of Mr Chidambaram's custody. They contend that he has not cooperated with the investigation and that they need more time to question him.

Mr Chidambaram was questioned in the INX Media case on three occasions. He has challenged the agency's decision to arrest him, contending that he has answered to all their questions and the transcripts will prove that.

Appearing on behalf of Mr Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal asked a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna to order the agency to produce the transcripts of the questioning conducted on December 19 last year, January 1 and 21 this year.

The agencies, he said, "are just producing documents at random and saying this is part of the case diary... They cannot place the documents behind the back and seek custody of accused".

The case has been incorrect since beginning, said Abhishek Singhvi, who was also part of Mr Chidambaram's legal team.

The section on conspiracy in the PMLA Act (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) didn't exist for the time when the alleged offences took place. Constitutional law states that a person cannot be charged with a crime that was not an offence at the time of its alleged commission. Nor can he be given greater punishment than prescribed at the time of commission of the offence," Mr Singhvi said.

The Enforcement Directorate can't compel Mr Chidambaram to answer, Mr Singhvi further said. Me Chidambaram said he doesn't have a bank account abroad and that his son Karti Chidambaram has a foreign account with the permission of the Reserve Bank. The agency's move to arrest him and keep him in custody amounts to "extraction of confession", he said. The accusation has been denied by the Enforcement Directorate.

During yesterday's hearing, Mr Chidambaram accused the Enforcement Directorate of leaking its document on charges against him to the media and blindsiding him with the allegations.

Mr Chidambaram had a bad day in court yesterday. While the Delhi High Court extended his CBI custody till Friday, the Supreme Court refused to take up his appeal for protection against arrest by the CBI, saying it has been overtaken by events.

Arguments on his second request for protection against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate were inconclusive. A third petition, challenging his arrest by the CBI, was not even listed.

Mr Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the media company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.