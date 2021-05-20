Probe Agency Registers Money Laundering Case Against Businessman Navneet Kalra

A Delhi Court had remanded businessman Navneet Kalra to three-day police custody.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against businessman Navneet Kalra, accused in a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi restaurants.

The Enforcement Directorate, in a statement, said it has registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Delhi Police against Navneet Kalra.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police seized two cell phones from Navneet Kalra in connection with the oxygen concentrators hoarding case.

The police said the phones have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for further examination.

Delhi Police has registered a case under various offenses dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy, and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 following the seizure of oxygen concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

Along with Navneet Kalra, Delhi Police had also arrested Gourav Khanna, 47, the CEO of Matrix Cellular Services Ltd in connection with the case. Gourav Khanna's firm is one of the companies involved in importing the equipment.

According to Delhi Police, Matrix Cellular received a consignment of 650 oxygen concentrators, of which 524 have been recovered. The oxygen concentrators have been imported from China and were being sold in Delhi via an online portal. The concentrators were bought for around 20,000 and were being sold at a 4-5 times higher price.