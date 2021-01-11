Oxford Vaccine Costs Rs 200 A Vial, Purchase Order Likely Today: Sources

The vaccine rollout is expected on January 16, the government said on the weekend (File)

The Oxford vaccine is likely to be priced at Rs 200 a vial and the government may place an order today, sources from Adar Poonawalla's Serum Institute of India (SII) said today.

"The purchase order for Covishield vaccines is expected today with roll out either today or tomorrow," the sources told NDTV.

"A few million doses of Covishield will be supplied every week. 11 million doses may be supplied in the initial lot," sources said.

The vaccine rollout is expected on January 16, the government said on the weekend.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus, "Covishield", was cleared for emergency use along with Bharat Biotech's indigenous "Covaxin" earlier this month.

Serum chief executive Adar Poonawalla had told NDTV that the vaccine would be priced at about Rs 1,000 rupees per dose for the private market in India and would cost the government about Rs 250 Indian rupees ($3.40) per dose.

The government plans to cover 300 million people in the first part of the programme in which health workers, frontline staff such as police and people over the age of 50 and those with co-morbidities will be covered first.

That will require 600 million doses and Serum, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines has stockpiled 50 million doses for immediate distribution.