Owner Of SUV Abandoned With Explosives Near Mukesh Ambani Home Found Dead

The car was abandoned around 1.4 km from Mukesh Ambani's 27-storey home in Mumbai. (File)

In a major twist to the mystery of an explosives-filled car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home, the owner of the Scorpio SUV was found dead today.

The man's body was fished out of a creek near Mumbai, according to a Thane police officer quoted by news agency ANI. A case of accidental death has been filed.

The sensational development saw the opposition BJP demanding answers and a thorough probe in the Maharashtra assembly.

Shiv Sena leader and minister Aditya Thackeray, responding to reporters, said: "We just learnt about this. It is a very big incident and the police are investigating. Please let us get proper information."

Asked whether his government would hand over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he said: "We can according to the rules. It will be more appropriate for the state home minister to speak on this."

The black SUV was found abandoned around 1.4 km from Antilia, Mukesh Ambani's 27-storey home in south Mumbai, after midnight last Wednesday. A bomb disposal squad found 20 gelatin sticks - material used in explosives - hours later, besides a handwritten letter addressed to the Reliance chairman and Nita Ambani.

A day later, the police learnt that the SUV was stolen and tracked down its owner, who lived in Vikhroli, another part of the city.

The car had some number plates and a Mumbai police spokesperson said the number plate of the SUV matched that of a vehicle on Mukesh Ambani's security detail.

A man in a mask and a hoodie was seen in security footage parking the car, but he was not identified. The police also saw CCTV footage of the car moving through the city, followed by an Innova car that is also being investigated.

The gelatin was not military grade but of the commercial kind that is usually used in construction, digging or mining, police sources said.

In a statement, Reliance Industries said: "We are thankful to Mumbai Police for their quick and immediate action. We are confident that Mumbai Police will complete their thorough investigation quickly."

Earlier this week, the police dismissed any connection to a little-known group, Jaish-ul-Hind, which put out a poster saying: "We want to clear that 'Jaish-Ul-Hind' has no relation with the incident that happened outside Mukesh Ambani's bungalow."