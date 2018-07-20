Owner Locks School In UP, Runs Away With Students' Fees

The school took Rs 30,000 per child as tuition fees. Parents show the receipts.

A school owner in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad ran away after allegedly taking fees from the students. Parents allege that he committed a total fraud of up to Rs 5 lakh. The school took Rs 30,000 per child as tuition fees and also took donation to get the new students admitted to the school.

When parents reached the school for new session on July 2, they found it to be closed.



"Session was supposed to start from July 2 but when children came here the school was locked. The fee was deposited in May," said one of the parents who had got her child admitted in the school.

The police said that investigation has been launched into the matter after a complaint was filed.

Police said, "We have received the complaint and are investigating the matter."